Feb 24 Royal Canadian Mint:
* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly consolidated revenue $553.8
million versus $762.1 million
* Qtrly consolidated profit before taxes,impairment
decreased to $4.2 million in quarter versus $10.7 million
* Shipment of a total of 517.7 million circulation coins and
blanks in quarter versus 336.6 million in Q3 2015
* "retrospectively adjusted its presentation of revenues and
costs associated with bullion sales"
* Now records revenues, costs on net basis for all sales
where supplier of key precious metals, customer of bullion are
same party
* Change in presentation of revenues and costs associated
with bullion sales has no impact on profit (loss)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)