Feb 24 Royal Canadian Mint:

* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly consolidated revenue $553.8 million versus $762.1 million

* Qtrly consolidated profit before taxes,impairment decreased to $4.2 million in quarter versus $10.7 million

* Shipment of a total of 517.7 million circulation coins and blanks in quarter versus 336.6 million in Q3 2015

* "retrospectively adjusted its presentation of revenues and costs associated with bullion sales"

* Now records revenues, costs on net basis for all sales where supplier of key precious metals, customer of bullion are same party

* Change in presentation of revenues and costs associated with bullion sales has no impact on profit (loss)