* RPX Corporation board of directors names Roberts CEO, announces new board member

* RPX Corporation - board of directors has named Marty Roberts chief executive officer and president of company

* RPX Corporation - Roberts had been serving as interim CEO since February 5, 2017

* RPX Corporation - Shelby Bonnie has been appointed chairman of board

* RPX Corporation - in assuming role of CEO and president, Roberts immediately relinquishes his role as company's general counsel

* RPX Corporation - in assuming role of CEO and president, Roberts immediately relinquishes his role as company's general counsel