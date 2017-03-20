Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 20 RPX Corporation
* RPX Corporation board of directors names Roberts CEO, announces new board member
* RPX Corporation - board of directors has named Marty Roberts chief executive officer and president of company
* RPX Corporation - Roberts had been serving as interim CEO since February 5, 2017
* RPX Corporation - Shelby Bonnie has been appointed chairman of board
* RPX Corporation - in assuming role of CEO and president, Roberts immediately relinquishes his role as company's general counsel
* RPX Corporation - all appointments are effective as of March 15, 2017
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: