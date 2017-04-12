PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 12 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) :
* Says its Board of Directors recommended dividend payment of 15.6 roubles per share (31.2 roubles per ADR) for 2016;
* The company's 2015 dividend payment was at 14.01 roubles per share. Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister