June 28 VTB

* ‍NET PROFIT OF 50.1 BILLION IN 5M 2017 (28 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)​

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS RUB 189.0 BILLION IN 5M 2017, UP 12.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍TOTAL PROVISION CHARGES WAS RUB 70.8 BILLION IN 5M 2017, DOWN 7.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍NPL RATIO WAS 6.5% OF TOTAL GROSS LOANS AS OF 31 MAY 2017, DOWN 10 BPS MONTH-ON-MONTH AND UP 10 BPS YEAR-TO-DATE​