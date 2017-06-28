China stocks end higher, strong commodity shares lend support
SHANGHAI, June 29 China stocks rose on Thursday, driven by strong gains in raw material shares as a weaker dollar lifted commodities prices.
June 28 VTB
* NET PROFIT OF 50.1 BILLION IN 5M 2017 (28 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS RUB 189.0 BILLION IN 5M 2017, UP 12.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR
* TOTAL PROVISION CHARGES WAS RUB 70.8 BILLION IN 5M 2017, DOWN 7.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR
* NPL RATIO WAS 6.5% OF TOTAL GROSS LOANS AS OF 31 MAY 2017, DOWN 10 BPS MONTH-ON-MONTH AND UP 10 BPS YEAR-TO-DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Australian shares rose to their highest closing level in two weeks with banks and miners pushing the index higher, mirroring solid gains on Wall Street.
* PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)