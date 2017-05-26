Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
May 26 Sandvine Corp
* Sandvine corporation to be acquired by vector capital
* Sandvine corporation to be acquired by vector capital
* Sandvine corp - deal for cad $3.80 in cash per share
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Sandvine corp - arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of cad $8.4 million with respect to such a termination during go-shop period
* Sandvine corp - transaction will be financed in part through a combination of committed debt and equity financing
* Sandvine corp - arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of cad $16.9 million in certain other circumstances
* Sandvine corp - also received from vector capital a limited guarantee of certain obligations of scalar acquireco
* Sandvine corp - special committee and board have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of transaction
* Sandvine corp - agreement provides for payment to company by scalar acquireco of a reverse termination fee of cad$33.8 million in certain circumstances
* Sandvine corp - rolling shareholders have entered into voting support agreements with scalar acquireco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.