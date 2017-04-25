April 25 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi genzyme - announced positive new six-year investigational data from post-hoc analysis of extension study of lemtrada (alemtuzumab)

* Sanofi genzyme- majority patients treated with lemtrada in phase iii pivotal study care-ms ii did not relapse between their first & second courses of lemtrada

* Sanofi genzyme says 24% of lemtrada-treated patients in care-ms ii relapsed between courses

* Sanofi genzyme -in clinical trials, serious side effects associated with lemtrada included infusion reactions, autoimmune disorders, infections & pneumonitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: