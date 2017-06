May 24 Sawada Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 990,152 shares of OJSC Kyrgyzkommertsbank for 495.1 million som, or about 813 million yen

* Says it will raise voting power in OJSC Kyrgyzkommertsbank to 52.9 percent (1.1 million shares) from 7.8 percent (67,929 shares)

* Says transaction effective June 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/B6gOyJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)