April 21 Sears Holdings Corp:
* Sears Holdings details progress and further actions under
strategic restructuring program
* Sears Holdings - updates strategic restructuring program,
including incremental actions to up annualized cost savings
target to $1.25 billion from $1.0 billion
* Sears Holdings- remains focused on its integrated retail
strategy, is actively pursuing a number of new partnerships and
other membership offerings
* Sears Holdings Corp - company expects to report positive
net income for q1 of 2017
* Sears Holdings Corp - is in discussions with its lenders
to evaluate refinancing options for its secured loan facility
maturing in July 2017
* Sears Holdings - Rob Riecker, currently controller and
head of capital market activities, has been appointed chief
financial officer of Sears Holdings
* Sears Holdings Corp - Riecker succeeds Jason Hollar, who
has resigned from Sears Holdings
* Sears Holdings says "retail environment remained
challenging with continued softness in store traffic and
elevated price competition" in Q1
* Says since beginning of fiscal year, comparable store
sales at sears and Kmart declined 11.9 pct on a combined basis
* Sears Holdings-expect q1 2017 net income attributable to
shareholders will range between $185 million- $285 million,
excludes impact of any additional store closures
* Sears Holdings Corp - currently expect q1 2017 adjusted
ebitda in the range of a loss of $230 million and $190 million
* Says evaluating bids for real estate properties in excess
of $700 million
