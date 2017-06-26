June 26 Selecta Biosciences Inc:
* Selecta Biosciences announces $50 million private
placement
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - entered agreements to sell
securities in private placement that is expected to result in
proceeds to company of $50 million
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - plans to use proceeds from
financing primarily for ongoing clinical development of
selecta's lead product candidate, sel-212
* Selecta Biosciences-expects addition of proceeds to
balance sheet will enable co to fund operating expenses,capital
expenditure requirements into 2019
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - certain new,existing
institutional investors agreed to purchase aggregate of 2.75
million shares at a price of $16.00 per share
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - additionally, a member of board
agreed to purchase, for aggregate purchase price of about $6
million, shares and warrants
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: