GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 30 Senseonics Holdings Inc
* Senseonics draws third tranche of existing loan facility
* Senseonics Holdings Inc says third tranche of $5 million was triggered by first sale of Senseonics' second generation transmitter in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.