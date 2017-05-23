BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd:
* D.S Financial Holding, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into guarantee agreement with bank
* Term of guarantee agreement will be one year
* Deal in respect of revolving loan facilities to be granted by Bank of Jiujiang to business
* D.S Financial to provide corporate guarantee for due performance of repayment obligations of business owners to bank of Jiujiang Co
* Repayment obligations of business owners to bank of up to RMB300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.