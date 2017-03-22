BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Nikkei:
* Shimadzu Corp to increase spending on equipment and research to develop technology that can be used in early detection of cancer-Nikkei
* Shimadzu Corp to set aside about 50 billion yen for research and development under its 3-year business plan starting fiscal 2017-Nikkei
* Shimadzu Corp to also invest 9.3 billion yen in a new research center set for a 2019 debut in Kyoto-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2o5XQPX) Further company coverage:
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.