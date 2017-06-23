WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Silver Bear Resources Inc:
* Silver Bear Resources - at annual general meeting, re-domiciliation of parent co of corporate group of Silver Bear to UK was approved by shareholders of co
* Silver Bear Resources - special resolution approving arrangement with silver bear uk was approved by 99.92pct of votes cast by shareholders of company
* Silver Bear Resources Inc - on closing of arrangement, Silver Bear UK will become listed parent company of Silver Bear Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.