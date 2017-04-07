April 7 Sito Mobile Ltd:
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of
director nominations
* Sito Mobile Ltd- Tar Holdings LLC has indicated that it is
seeking to nominate three director candidates to sito's board
* Sito Mobile- Stephen D Baksa has indicated in his
purported notice of nomination that he is seeking to nominate 5
director candidates to co's board
* Sito Mobile - intends to review nominations; unable to
confirm that either of two purported notice of nominations in
compliance with co's bylaws
