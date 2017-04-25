April 25 SmartFinancial Inc-

* SmartFinancial reports a 21% increase in first quarter net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* SmartFinancial Inc - annualized return on average assets was 0.64 percent in Q1 of 2017, compared to 0.54 percent a year ago

* SmartFinancial Inc - net interest income to average assets of 3.81 percent for quarter increased substantially from 3.67 percent in Q1 of 2016