Banks help European shares as ECB talk dominates, offsetting tech slump
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 27 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :
* City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group partnership sign contract agreement to extend existing contractual arrangements
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - City of Ottawa has signed a fixed-price variation agreement worth $349 million With Rideau Transit Group partnership
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fixed-price variation agreement for rolling stock and onboard equipment for stage 2 of confederation line
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - RTG is a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Ellisdon
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - CONTRACT is part of Memorandum of Understanding ratified by RTG with City of Ottawa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
* While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred