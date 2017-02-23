BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 SNtek Co Ltd :
* Says 5 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 595,946 shares of the co, at 8,390 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is March 9
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TmlZCt
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017