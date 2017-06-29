BRIEF-Jacek Papaj resigns from his post as chairman of ZUK Elzab
JACEK PAPAJ RESIGNS FROM HIS POST AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD
June 29 Sports Seou Co Ltd :
* Says Soul I Nvestment has sold 1.4 million shares of the company, equivalent to a 7.6 percent stake
* Its stake was decreased to 16.8 percent from 24.4 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/U2fgqe
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in its Kunshan-based electronics unit for at least 224.2 million yuan
* Digital power corporation issues end of quarter investor update