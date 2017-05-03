UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Staar Surgical Co
* Staar Surgical reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $20.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staar Surgical Co- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2017 totaled $13.6 million, compared to $14.1 million at end of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.