May 12 Steadymed Ltd

* Steadymed reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.92

* On track to file a new drug application (NDA) for trevyent for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in Q2 2017

* Recorded licensing revenues of $315,000 in Q1 of 2017, compared to $375,000 revenues in Q1 of 2016.