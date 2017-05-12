BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Steadymed Ltd
* Steadymed reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.92
* On track to file a new drug application (NDA) for trevyent for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in Q2 2017
* Recorded licensing revenues of $315,000 in Q1 of 2017, compared to $375,000 revenues in Q1 of 2016.
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization