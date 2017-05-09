May 9 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc:

* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS TOTAL REVENUES WERE $0.06 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $0.33 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR