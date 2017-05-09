BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc:
* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11
* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS TOTAL REVENUES WERE $0.06 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $0.33 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia