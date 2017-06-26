BRIEF-Morningstar, in May, investors put $13.1 bln into U.S. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 bln in April 2017
June 26 Sunac China Holdings Ltd-
* Shining View as borrower, Co and Lead Star entered into facility agreement
* facility agreement in relation to a rmb1 billion term loan facility
* Shining View Investments and Lead Star Holdings entered facility agreement with Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China (Asia) Ltd as lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAIT Financial Trust appoints two independent trustees to its board
* State Auto Financial Corp - Sisi Pouraghabagher has been elected to board of directors