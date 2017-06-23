WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Synchronoss Technologies Inc :
Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group
Synchronoss Technologies Inc- Confirmed that it has received a non-binding indication of interest from Siris Capital Group, LLC
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc says received indication of interest from Siris Capital to acquire all outstanding shares for $18.00/share in cash
* Synchronoss Technologies- Will review and consider Siris's indication of interest and pursue course of action it believes is in "best interests" of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.