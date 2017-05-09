BRIEF-Mindbody names Mike Mansbach president
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody
May 9 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* To present positive TRULANCE phase 3 data
* TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses met primary endpoint
* TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses showed statistical significance in percent of patients who were overall responders compared to placebo
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.
* Athenex Inc. Announces closing of initial public offering and full-exercise of over-allotment option