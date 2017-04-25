April 25 Tarku Resources Ltd
* Tarku Resources signs binding letter of agreement to
acquire Eureka Exploration
* Tarku Resources - under deal ,co to acquire all shares,
purchase warrants of eureka for issuance of 10 million shares of
co, 900,000 purchase warrants of co
* Tarku Resources - in connection with closing of
acquisition, 2 directors of co will step down and allow Julien
Davy and Benoit Lafrance to join board
* Tarku Resources - in connection with closing of
acquisition Julien Davy will be appointed as president of Tarku
