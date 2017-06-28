BRIEF-Thaihot Group unit acquires investment firm
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 28 TBC Bank Group Plc:
* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")
* Was notified on 28 June 2017 by Société Générale S.A. that it has sold its entire holding of 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.