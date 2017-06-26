BRIEF-Sirtex Medical announces job cuts and restructuring
* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17
June 26Tellgen Corp
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.
MOSCOW/KIEV/WASHINGTON, June 27 A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.