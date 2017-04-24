April 24 Tesla Inc
* In 2017, to double Tesla charging network, expanding
existing sites so drivers never wait to charge, broadening our
charging locations within city centers
* Tesla will build larger sites along busiest travel routes
that will accommodate several dozen Teslas supercharging
simultaneously
* By end of this year, company to double number of
superchargers to total more than 10,000 and 15,000 destination
charging connectors around the world
* In North America, will increase number of superchargers by
150 percent, and in California will add more than 1,000
superchargers in 2017
