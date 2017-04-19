BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Aphria Inc:
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- Tetra and Aphria will enter into a joint supply agreement, with Aphria supplying dried medical cannabis under its ACMPR license
* Tetra Bio Pharma- under agreement, tetra will package product using manufacturing process developed for its in-progress clinical drug trial for ppp001
* Tetra Bio Pharma- venture preparing to initiate commercial operations early summer 2017 with revenues commencing in tetra's Q3 2017,Aphria's Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.