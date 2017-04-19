April 19 Aphria Inc:

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- Tetra and Aphria will enter into a joint supply agreement, with Aphria supplying dried medical cannabis under its ACMPR license

* Tetra Bio Pharma- under agreement, tetra will package product using manufacturing process developed for its in-progress clinical drug trial for ppp001

* Tetra Bio Pharma- venture preparing to initiate commercial operations early summer 2017 with revenues commencing in tetra's Q3 2017,Aphria's Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: