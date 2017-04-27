BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
April 27 Texas Instruments Inc-
* Texas Instruments prices $600 million of investment grade notes
* Texas Instruments Inc - pricing of $300 million of 2.750% senior unsecured notes due march 12, 2021
* Pricing of $300 million of 2.625% senior unsecured notes due may 15, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering