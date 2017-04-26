UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 26 The Korea Fund Inc:
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
* Tender offer to purchase for cash up to 10% of Fund's issued and outstanding common stock
* Regarding tender offer, co temporarily suspended share repurchase program as of April 18, until 10 business days after tender offer expiration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening