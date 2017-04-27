April 26 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 58.9 million yuan to 79.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 69.3 million yuan

* Says that stable main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Zp8xO9

