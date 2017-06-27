Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd-
* Entered into a share transfer agreement with Jiaxing Yun Shi Tai Yu Investment Partnership
* Company has agreed to sell its entire 20% equity stake in Tianjin Sinobioway Biomedicine Co
* Proposed disposal not expected to have material impact on co's earnings per share for current fy
* Deal for a cash consideration of rmb47.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof