France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd:
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 results, strategic acquisition and operational update
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - commenced expansion plans at brc for about 50 MMCF/D of incremental processing capacity for about $10 million of capital
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd qtrly total revenues C$49.6 million versus C$18.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd - Tidewater has approved capital projects of approximately $50 million to end of 2017
* Tidewater Midstream - plans to exit 2017 with run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million
* Tidewater Midstream - Tidewater is focused on delivering approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve months
* Tidewater Midstream- plans to reactivate recently acquired deep cut extraction plant by jan 2018 for capital of about $12 million
* Tidewater Midstream- plans to expand brc by roughly 50 mmcf/d for $10 million of capital with incremental capacity expected to be online in dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.