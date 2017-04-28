April 28 Time Inc
* Time inc. Board comments on interest in company;
determines to pursue the company's own strategic plan
* Time inc- management affirms 2017 financial outlook
* Time inc- digital ad revenues are expected to grow to more
than $600 million in 2017
* Time inc - affirmed that we remain on track with financial
outlook for year
* Time inc - board of directors "evaluated a number of
expressions of interest with assistance of external advisors"
* Time inc - following review, board has determined that
company will continue to pursue its strategic plan
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $3.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: