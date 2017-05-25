BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share
May 25 Toro Co
* Reports Q2 sales of $872.8 million
* The Toro Company reports record second quarter results
* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share $1.08
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.35
* Q2 revenue view $861.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Toro co - now expects revenue growth for fiscal 2017 to be about 4.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing