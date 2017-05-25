May 25 Toro Co

* Reports Q2 sales of $872.8 million

* The Toro Company reports record second quarter results

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.35

* Q2 revenue view $861.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Toro co - now expects revenue growth for fiscal 2017 to be about 4.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: