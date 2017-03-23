BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy reaffirms Savanna shareholder support for its offer
* Total's offer remains open till March 24, 2017 unless Total offer is extended or withdrawn by Total Energy
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date