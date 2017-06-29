BRIEF-GIC is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about 1 bln stg - Sky News
* GIC, the Singaporean sovereign fund, is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about £1 billion - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2u5DIkP
June 29 Tower Ltd
* Announces mutual termination of fairfax scheme
* Tower will make no further comment on vero transaction until commerce commission has announced their decision on vero sia
* On 27 june 2017 it had entered into a scheme implementation agreement (sia) with vero insurance new zealand limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* GIC, the Singaporean sovereign fund, is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about £1 billion - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2u5DIkP
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, June 30 India's greatest tax reform - replacing an array of provincial duties with a nationwide goods and services tax - is transforming the logistics industry in a country where moving stuff around is notoriously difficult to do, executives say.