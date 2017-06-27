PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 27 TPG Pace Holdings Corp:
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp. announces pricing of $400,000,000 initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 40 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering