BRIEF-Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
April 28 Transenterix Inc
* Transenterix announces pricing of $24.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants
* Pricing of $24.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants at a price of $1.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - on june 14, unit entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of may 17, 2017 - sec filing
* Duke Energy Corp - entered into a $1 billion credit agreement