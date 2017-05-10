May 10 Transenterix Inc:

* Transenterix Inc reports operating results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.6 million

* Says as a net result of combined financings, company expects to be able to fund its operations into Q2 of 2018