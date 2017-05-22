BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
May 22 TRANSIRO INT AB
* TRANSIRO SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 180,000
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
* DEAL WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK TO START IN OCTOBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26