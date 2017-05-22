May 22 TRANSIRO INT AB

* TRANSIRO SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK

* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 180,000

* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS

DEAL WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK TO START IN OCTOBER 2017