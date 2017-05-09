BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Truecar Inc
* Truecar reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $75.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $79 million to $81 million
* Truecar Inc - Q2 units are expected to be in range of 235,000 to 240,000
* Truecar Inc - full year units are expected to be in range of 950,000 to 960,000
* Truecar Inc - full year revenues are expected to be in range of $322.0 million to $327.0 million
* Sees FY revenues are expected to be in range of $322.0 million to $327.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia