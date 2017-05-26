BRIEF-Ofcom says BT has "significant market power" in some areas
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"
May 26 TURKCELL:
* TO SET UP A COMPANY IN UKRAINE, WHOSE FIELD OF OPERATION WILL BE FINANCIAL SERVICES, THROUGH UNIT LIFECELL LLC IN UKRAINE, WITH A PAID-IN CAPITAL OF USD 2.0 MILLION (OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER CURRENCIES)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively