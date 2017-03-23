BRIEF-Clal Insurance Enterprises reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Cellcom Israel
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
March 24 Udr Inc
* Udr announces a 5% annualized common dividend increase for 2017
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.31per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
MUMBAI, June 15 India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Holders of Co-operative bank's subordinated debt are set to receive some £27m of coupon payments in the coming weeks despite the troubled UK lender struggling to find a buyer for its business.