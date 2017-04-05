UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
April 5 Ultratech Inc:
* Ultratech Inc - two North American semiconductor manufacturers will target use of lm7 melt system at 7-nm and below nodes
* Ultratech Inc - plans to ship both systems in first half of 2017 to customers' facilities in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: