April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United Continental Holdings Inc - sees UAL first-quarter consolidated PRASM about ¢12.00 per asm

* United Continental Holdings Inc - sees UAL Q1 cargo revenue $205 - $225 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees UAL Q1 gross capital expenditures in range of $1,350 million - $1,370 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc - in Q1 of 2017, year-over-year mainline completion factor was approximately 1.0 point higher for UAL

* United Continental Holdings Inc - sees UAL Q1 consolidated revenue passenger miles 47.6 million, up 2.2pct

* United Continental Holdings Inc - sees UAL Q1 consolidated available seat miles 59.8 million, up 2.6pct

* United Continental Holdings Inc - sees UAL Q1 consolidated passenger load factor 79.6pct, down 0.3 pts Source text:(bit.ly/2ok8p4C) Further company coverage: