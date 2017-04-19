BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 United Rentals Inc-
* United Rentals announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* United Rentals Inc - raises 2017 guidance to reflect acquisition of nes rentals
* United Rentals Inc sees fy 2017 total revenue $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion
* United rentals inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $2.835 billion to $2.985 billion
* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $800 million to $900 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $6.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.