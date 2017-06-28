BRIEF-A. Schulman Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 28 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc
* Universal stainless reaches early labor agreement at its dunkirk facility
* Universal stainless & alloy products inc - current contract is scheduled to expire on october 31, 2017
* Universal stainless & alloy products - new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of november 1, 2017
* Universal stainless & alloy products- new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of nov. 1, 2017
* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces public offering of common stock
* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2025