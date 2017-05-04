May 4 Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $82.5 million versus $88.2 million

* Qtrly revenues were $166.7 million, compared to $178.0 million, and excluded $9.4 million and $10.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI now expects revenue to be down in mid-to-high single digits in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI reaffirms its goal to grow student starts in second half of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: